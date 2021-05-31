First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Purchased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9,565.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPX opened at $121.01 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $77.83 and a 52-week high of $137.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.37.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

