FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of FirstService worth $23,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FirstService by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,474,000 after purchasing an additional 297,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,641,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after acquiring an additional 62,320 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,230,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSV opened at $162.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $177.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.67%.

FSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

