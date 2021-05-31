Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.76. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

