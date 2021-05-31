Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Five Below worth $24,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 34.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Five Below by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Five Below by 17.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Five Below by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $184.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.54 and a 200-day moving average of $181.80.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

