FLO Price Tops $0.0330 on Top Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $2,185.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLO has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

