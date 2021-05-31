Flowchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $33,934.42 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 103.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $33,934.42 and approximately $82,651.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00083663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00019206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.83 or 0.01020237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.53 or 0.09603882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00091365 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

