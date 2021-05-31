FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLIDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Danske raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

FLIDY opened at $4.00 on Monday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65.

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

