Flux (FLUX) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Flux has a total market capitalization of $27.70 million and $476,674.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flux has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00425744 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.80 or 0.00290881 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00160048 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004147 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 151,056,883 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars.

