FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FLYLF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. 57,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,225. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

