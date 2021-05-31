FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of FLYLF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. 57,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,225. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
