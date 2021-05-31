FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $8.09 million and $182,735.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00083375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00019826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.36 or 0.01027983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.13 or 0.09596659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00091310 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

