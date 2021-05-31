Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,261,000 after buying an additional 3,958,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 151,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,041,000 after buying an additional 296,640 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.54.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

