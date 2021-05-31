Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 291,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.00% of Forterra worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after buying an additional 1,188,661 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the first quarter valued at $56,043,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1,783.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after buying an additional 1,264,529 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 344,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 2,585.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after buying an additional 498,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

FRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.38 on Monday. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

