Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the April 29th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,565,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FORW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.24. 7,261,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.27. Forwardly has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.33.
About Forwardly
Read More: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.