Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the April 29th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,565,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FORW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.24. 7,261,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.27. Forwardly has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

