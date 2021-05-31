Frax Share (FXS) Market Capitalization Tops $38.50 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. Frax Share has a market cap of $38.50 million and $2.96 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00007294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00305720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00191438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.18 or 0.00960811 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00033166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 100,324,896 coins and its circulating supply is 14,121,184 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

