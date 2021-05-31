FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSKR opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is 103.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.