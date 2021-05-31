FUD.finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $41.00 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $330,613.83 and $41.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.00 or 0.00037276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00086073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00019394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.64 or 0.01024300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.27 or 0.09619609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00091687 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.