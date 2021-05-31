Function X Trading 33.1% Higher Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. Function X has a market cap of $142.36 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.18 or 1.00543405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00084557 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,931,490 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

