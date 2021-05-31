Function X Trading 33.1% Higher Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. Function X has a market cap of $142.36 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.18 or 1.00543405 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035899 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011046 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00084557 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002882 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004836 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
