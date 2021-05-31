Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.33.

Several analysts have commented on FUTU shares. 86 Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Futu by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,905,000 after buying an additional 2,093,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Futu by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 764,838 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Futu by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 929,123 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $59,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,691,000 after purchasing an additional 570,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $142.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48. Futu has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. Research analysts expect that Futu will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

