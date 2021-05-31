FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $49.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

