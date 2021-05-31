FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Evogene in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Evogene’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get Evogene alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Evogene stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Evogene has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,829.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Evogene by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Evogene in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.