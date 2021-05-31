FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issued By DA Davidson

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Photronics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Photronics stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.23 million, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,738,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Photronics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 501,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after buying an additional 464,017 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Photronics by 582.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 523,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,700,000 after buying an additional 446,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,029 shares of company stock worth $745,525. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

