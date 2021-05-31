FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ryerson Holding Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryerson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $637.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

In other Ryerson news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $124,125.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1,732.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 313,107 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 150.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 270,932 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 132.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 218,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

