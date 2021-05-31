FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Issued By Oppenheimer

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intuit in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the software maker will earn $7.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.96. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $474.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.08.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $439.09 on Monday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $274.19 and a 12 month high of $445.65. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $414.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

