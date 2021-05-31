FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Raised by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.60. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.17.

Shares of BMO opened at C$126.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.97. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$67.57 and a 1 year high of C$127.49.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

