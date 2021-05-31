FY2021 EPS Estimates for BioSyent Inc. Lifted by Analyst (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for BioSyent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BioSyent’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.50 million.

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered shares of BioSyent from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

BioSyent stock opened at C$7.65 on Monday. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of C$4.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.49. The stock has a market cap of C$97.20 million and a PE ratio of 26.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.79.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

