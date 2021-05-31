FY2021 EPS Estimates for Commercial Metals Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

NYSE CMC opened at $31.47 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

