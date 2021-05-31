FY2021 EPS Estimates for HEICO Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HEICO in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

HEI stock opened at $140.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.12. HEICO has a 52 week low of $92.45 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in HEICO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

