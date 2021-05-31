FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. Raised by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the software maker will earn $7.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.24. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $439.09 on Monday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $274.19 and a 12-month high of $445.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

