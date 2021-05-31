FY2021 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.