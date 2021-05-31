FY2021 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Cut by Analyst

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

