FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Boosted by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.83. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.56.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$125.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$119.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$111.15. The firm has a market cap of C$179.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$88.99 and a twelve month high of C$126.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

