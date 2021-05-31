FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Shares of PBH opened at $49.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

