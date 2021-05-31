FY2022 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 3.38%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of AEO opened at $35.43 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

