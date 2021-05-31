FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kohl’s Co. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kohl’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.20) EPS.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

NYSE KSS opened at $55.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.