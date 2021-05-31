FY2022 EPS Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 164.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

