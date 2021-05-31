FYDcoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.21 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $2,665.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000093 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 570,474,169 coins and its circulating supply is 542,857,932 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

