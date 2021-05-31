G.Research Comments on Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Analysts at G.Research upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.25).

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $488.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.29. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

