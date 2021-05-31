G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised G4S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Panmure Gordon lowered G4S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get G4S alerts:

OTCMKTS:GFSZY opened at $17.01 on Monday. G4S has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.