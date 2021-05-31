Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Trading Down 6.8%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 293,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 432,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

