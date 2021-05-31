Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,107 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 483,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,034,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,915,000 after buying an additional 180,180 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

