Gas (GAS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.75 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $8.60 or 0.00023970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $87.10 million and $10.75 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

