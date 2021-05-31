GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. GasLog reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. GasLog had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $205.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLOG. BTIG Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Clarkson Capital downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLOG opened at $5.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $552.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.547 dividend. This is a boost from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

