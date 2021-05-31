GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE: GDI) in the last few weeks:
- 5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$58.00 to C$65.00.
- 4/26/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00.
- 4/15/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of GDI traded up C$2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$28.00 and a 52-week high of C$59.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$54.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39.
GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$382.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
