GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE: GDI) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$58.00 to C$65.00.

4/26/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00.

4/15/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of GDI traded up C$2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$28.00 and a 52-week high of C$59.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$54.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$382.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

