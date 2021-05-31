General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 429,857 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $189.91. The stock had a trading volume of 713,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

