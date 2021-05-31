GenesisX (XGS) Trading 31.4% Lower Over Last Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. GenesisX has a market cap of $64,154.61 and $65.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000123 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

