Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.87 million-$95.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.31 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GTH opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -1.70. Genetron has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

