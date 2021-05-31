Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the April 29th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of G stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.74. 61,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,959. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,147 shares of company stock worth $6,404,347. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $7,383,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $20,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Genpact by 427.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 403,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Genpact by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genpact by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

