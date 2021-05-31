GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.25. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $36.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

