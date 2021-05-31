Giant 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 37.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Giant has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $58,344.89 and $12.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,129,231 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

