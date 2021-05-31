Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB cut Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gibson Energy to an “underperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE:GEI opened at C$23.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.05. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.56.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.44%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.